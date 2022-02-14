ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shades of Green Sweep Men’s Fashion Week

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSX6Z_0eE99A3J00

A symbol of life, renewal, growth and nature, it’s no surprise that green is an attractive color for Fall/Winter 22-23 men’s wear. While neutrals provided designers a safe space during a chaotic 2020 and bright colors brought an optimistic and joyful mood back to retailers’ selling floors, 2022 is calling for calm shades of dark and jewel tone greens.

Designers played up the color’s richness with decadent fabrics. Arturo Obegero’s puff-sleeve velvet jacket and matching trousers offered a modern interpretation of Shakespearian style, while Brioni’s emerald silk satin tuxedo glowed. A satin green shawl lapel accentuated Kiton’s bottle green velvet tuxedo jacket. Canaku offset ’70s-inspired dark green suiting with decorative buttons. Azzaro vouched for shine with a three-piece look covered in green sequins.

Green is central to the gorpcore trend washing over men’s streetwear and outerwear. Tod’s layered olive-green turtleneck sweaters with military green nylon puffer coats and quilted pants. Bluemarble mixed greens by pairing a moss green knit with color-blocked green trousers.

The comfort consumers found by escaping to the outdoors during the pandemic, coupled with fashion’s overall awareness of sustainability growing, is another factor behind green’s resurgence.

Magliano used the color on cozy jackets. Etro mixed green knits and slouchy trousers with rose motifs. Etudes layered a sleek jade overcoat over a logo-laden emerald tracksuit. Homme Plisse Issey Miyake offered a grass green ribbed jacket. Wooyoungmi paired a wool green coat with the season’s must-have accessory, a knit green balaclava.

