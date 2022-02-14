ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Owen Wilson Confirms His Return In Loki Season 2

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Owen Wilson has confirmed that he will be returning to Loki for Season 2 of the Disney+ series, reprising his role as Agent Mobius. According to Wilson in a Wired interview, filming will begin "pretty soon." In a recent Wired "autocomplete interview"--in which a celebrity answers the internet's...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Brothers: Everything To Know About His Siblings, Luke & Andrew

Owen Wilson grew up the middle child between two brothers, and all three have found their niche in Hollywood. Learn all about Owen’s brothers Luke and Andrew, here!. Actor Owen Wilson may be back in the spotlight with a starring role in Jennifer Lopez‘s new rom-com Marry Me, his career has been going strong for decades. And behind him every step of the way? Older brother Andrew Wilson and younger brother Luke Wilson. Though the three siblings grew up in Dallas, Texas, all of them have made their own names in Hollywood and beyond. From sitting front-row at each other’s premieres to collaborating behind the scenes, these brothers support each other, no matter when or where. Learn everything you need to know about the talented and close-knit trio, below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rottentomatoes.com

Owen Wilson's Five Favorite Films

“God, I wish now that I’d had a chance to prepare because I’ve seen this on Rotten Tomatoes,” Owen Wilson tells us when we blindside him by asking for his desert-island films. “I like seeing people’s five favorite movies, seeing what they had.” But he takes a moment to think and rolls with it. “There are a few movies in my life that I saw on consecutive days,” he clarifies, then cooks up a list of memorable ’80s releases that fit that bill on the fly, a list that has envelope-pushing indie fare ranked smack dab next to the first installment in a Sylvester Stallone franchise. That breadth of sensibilities makes sense for the actor, who first came on the scene in Bottle Rocket, an endearing, offbeat, and basically ignored-at the-time film he co-wrote with Wes Anderson that we dubbed his funniest performance, and went onto become a household name, starring in huge movies opposite huge stars.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

Actor Owen Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about what it was like working alongside Jennifer Lopez in his latest movie, “Marry Me." Wilson also talks about what it was like living with younger brother Luke Wilson for the past few months and weighs in on the potential of a second season for the Marvel series “Loki." "It seems like that they are talking about doing another one," he says, remaining tight-lipped.Feb. 7, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
Richard E. Grant
tvinsider.com

‘Loki’: Which Stars Are Returning for Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

While Disney+‘s Marvel series slate continues to grow, only one live-action show has been renewed for a second season so far, and that would be Loki. The series following Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief took the streamer by storm in the summer of 2021, and following its Season 1 finale, fans were promised a second chapter in the ongoing story. With months and months of few details regarding Season 2’s progress, it was recently revealed that filming is supposed to take place in London this summer.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Loki’ Actress Shares Everything She Can About Season 2

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki‘s fan-favorite TVA Agent Renslayer, has shared with Good Morning America what she can about Loki Season 2. Loki was the third installment of MCU shows in Phase Four after the release of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The six episode series focused on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki learning more about the Time Variance Authority (TVA) by figuring out the secrets of the orgainization with Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) leading the God of Mischief through a case to find a variant of himself called Sylvie (Sophie di Martino) that is trying to take down the TVA.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Marry Me' Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma

We've been waiting for the return of a J.Lo rom-com for a long time, so we're thrilled her latest flick, Marry Me, is here! We've been impatiently anticipating the release since production was announced and have withstood a year-long delay (due to the pandemic), but it's finally arrived -- just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki Season#Q A#Tesseract#Tva#Hiddleston
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Owen Wilson says his mom’s love story is inspiration that you can find love at any age

Owen Wilson stars oppositeJennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy Marry Me and he joined Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday to talk about the film. Naturally, DeGeneres asked if he’s a romantic in real life. The actor said he considered himself to be romantic and loves a good romantic story, like his mother Laura’s who, recently got married at the age of 80.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like It Was Bring Your Kid To Work Day On Extraction 2 As Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Photo With His Son

Chris Hemsworth is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, as it seems the actor is always working. However, many probably know that he’s also a devoted husband and father, who enjoys spending time with his family. Sometimes he and his brood are able to take personal (and beautiful) trips but, on other occasions, his work and personal pleasure mix. This was recently the case for Hemsworth, as his son joined him for some downtime on the set of Extraction 2. The actor captured the moment with a sweet photo, which really ups the ante when it comes to Take Your Child to Work Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy