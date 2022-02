Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid the ongoing protests gripping the centre of the Canadian capital.The news comes after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau declared a rare national public order emergency in a bid to end the trucker protest, which stretches into a third week.The Emergencies Act allows his administration to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts, suspend the insurance on their rigs and also tow away vehicles. Mr Trudeau has however ruled out using the military to restore order amid concerns from Canada’s Civil Liberties Association.For over two weeks, thousands of protesters in trucks and...

