Ahead of the May 29th presidential election, fierce in-fighting among Colombia’s centrist and right-wing political coalitions has further strengthened the position of Gustavo Petro, a senator, former mayor of Bogota, and the likely candidate of the left who defends a radical populist agenda. The strong divide within these alliances prompted some pre-candidates to abandon them and announce their independent tickets. Although this will lead to a more fragmented vote for both coalitions, according to recent polls, support for the centre has been falling, while voting intentions on both the left and the right have increased.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO