In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe asks if the Boston Bruins are a dark horse to land one of the big-ticket pending UFAs that could be traded by this year’s NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks aren’t rushing any trades but now know what they can expect to get in return for J.T. Miller after the Tyler Toffoli trade on Monday. Claude Giroux has informed the Philadelphia Flyers about what teams he’d accept a trade to and what are the Chicago Blackhawks being offered for Bandon Hagel? Finally, Jack Eichel returns to the NHL on Wednesday night.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO