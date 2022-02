A bill to give tax credits to businesses and companies that sponsor blood drives was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday. Senate Bill 1025, authored by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) would, for a period of 5 taxable years between 2022 and 2027, offer a credit to businesses that hold blood drives. The drive itself would need to be held in coordination with a non-profit blood bank organization, would need to be held on the businesses premises, and based upon the amount of people giving. The credited amount would not be allowed to exceed $10,000 per year.

