With COVID-related school closures and long periods of remote learning, many kids across Australia have not physically been at school for most of the past two years. Because of the time away, some children might get extremely upset about going back, some might try to avoid school, while others – at the more severe end – might refuse to go to school altogether. But where an illness or health problem is not present, it is important to continue to expect your child to be at school. Kids who struggle going back to school may: be anxious or fearful that “something bad”...

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO