ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SVE's 750-hp 2022 GMC Syclone arrives to rock you like a hurricane, again

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is giving its 750-hp mid-size pickup truck an encore. The truck is SVE's modern version of the GMC Syclone, based on the current GMC Canyon. SVE launched its Syclone in 2019 with a 455-hp supercharged V-6, then swapped that for a 750-hp supercharged V-8...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 7

Related
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Cancels The LS7 Crate Engine

First, Chevrolet Performance discontinued the LT5 V8 crate engine with its 6.2-liter goodness back in September of last year. Now, it’s giving the mighty LS7 the ax. It’s a sad time to see such a legend put out to pasture and we’re sure people who were planning on throwing this into the perfect build are scrambling to get theirs before they’re gone.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Syclone#Rock You Like A Hurricane#Vehicles#Sve#A General Motors#Gmc Sonoma
Motorious

Hellcat Rolls-Royce Wrecks The Whole China Shop

We’ve seen all kinds of crazy Hellcat swaps, including into a Chevy C10, Buick Grand National, and Mazda RX-7. However, we have never even heard of anyone talk about dropping a Hellcat engine into a classic Rolls-Royce. We’re not saying you and your buddies didn’t joke around about it one night, just that it’s not a swap that’s thrown around a lot. And yet here we have one of these American-British monsters.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

SVE Announces 750-Horsepower 2022 GMC Syclone

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has announced the new 2022 GMC Syclone, a supercharged, all-wheel-drive pickup monster throwing down a whopping 750 horsepower. Taking after the spirit of the original GMC Syclone produced in the early ‘90s, the new 2022 GMC Syclone from SVE stuffs big power and...
CARS
MarketWatch

This little pickup truck is back on the scene and winning awards

The automotive industry has so many awards that it can be hard to know which ones matter. But most are given out by individual publications. Only a handful are the work of entire juries of experts. The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are one of that more exclusive group.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Dependable American Cars

When average Joe and Jenny think of the most reliable cars, they tend to think Toyota or Honda, or maybe Mercedes or Volkswagen. American cars don't immediately spring to mind. American trucks do, perhaps, but less so sedans and crossovers. However, America has made - and does make - some remarkably dependable cars. Under the banner of "cars" here, we are going to include crossovers and SUVs, but we'll leave trucks for another day. To figure this out, we're cross-referencing a variety of reliability indexes and looking at use cases that have demonstrated how dependable a vehicle can be. Of course, there's no guarantee any vehicle will run trouble-free for 200,000+ miles, but we're convinced that these American cars all have a great shot. Bear in mind that some of the cars listed below are only available as second-hand buys, as a couple of them are no longer in production.
CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Performance LS7 And LS427/570 Crate Engines Discontinued

Chevrolet Performance has discontinued its naturally aspirated 7.0L LS7 and closely related LS427/570 crate engines, GM Authority can confirm. General Motors quietly pulled the plug on both the standard 7.0L LS7 and the LS427/570 crate engines recently, with the landing pages for both engines on Chevrolet.com now listing both engines as being discontinued products. GM has not yet provided a reason for discontinuing either of these engines.
CARS
Motorious

Viper Red 1966 Chevy Impala Is Impossible To Ignore

The fifth-generation Impala is undoubtedly one of the most iconic cars to ever hit the American automotive performance market because of its instantly recognizable style and passion for power. Under the hood was a wide variety of engine options ranging from smaller 300+ ci V8s to gigantic 454 ci power plants. These options gave us a fantastic power range which went up to over 400 horsepower in the larger V8s. Upon its initial release, one year that was particularly revered in the automotive community was the 1966 production model, which had a very similar style to the Chevelle and virtually cemented the Chevy A-body platform as one of the most outstanding designs all-time in automotive engineering. But, of course, the importance of all of this storytelling is to get you ready for a specific car whose reputation for performance and style far exceeds any other to this day.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Arrives With 437 HP And New Luxury Trim

The Toyota Sequoia has been overdue for a replacement for some time now, so in November last year, we were delighted to learn that a new one was on the way. We caught spy shots of it testing its towing ability and then heard nothing until a week ago when Toyota gave us a shadowy teaser of the new SUV. We got another teaser just a couple of days later, this time with a little more light thrown on the rear of the vehicle. But the time for shadow games and bashfulness has come to an end, and the automaker has now finally revealed the 2023 Toyota Sequoia.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

This incredible car is an ultra-rare muscle car with tons of power and performance from the 1970s. Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford Shelby Raptor arrives with 525 hp and aggression

Shelby American has released its take on the latest Ford F-150 Raptor, upping the levels of power and aggression. The 2022 Shelby Raptor gets a cold-air intake, new exhaust system, and aftermarket tune for its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, increasing output from the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque to 525 hp and 610 lb-ft. Those are the same numbers Shelby extracted from a 2018 Raptor, which makes sense, as the engine is a carryover item.
CARS
Motorious

1958 Chevy Apache Truck Is A Fantastic Utility For Your Collection

This is possibly the coolest classic truck to hit the road in recent years as it boasts plenty of performance and style to match. Classic Chevrolet trucks are the most incredible vehicles on the used and collector cars market because of the vast engine options, classic style, and crazy color schemes. These steel-bodied masterpieces have shot up in popularity over the last few years because of the growing interest in vintage automobiles. Trucks are particularly effective vehicles as they combine the utility of a truck with the style and antiquity of a classic car. This particular truck is a fantastic vehicle for any automotive enthusiast who seeks a little more carrying capacity and performance while still providing plenty of benefits of a classic car.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Teaser Confirms Gasoline Power, Debuts February 22

Ford was eager to tease the second-generation Ranger Raptor on the very same day the regular midsize truck was unveiled. That was back in November 2021, and now, the high-performance pickup shows more skin to ease the wait prior to a February 22 world premiere. As with the initial preview, the Blue Oval gives us the opportunity to hear the soundtrack delivered by what is certainly a gasoline engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Finally! Ford F-150 Raptor R Orders Open Soon

Fans of the Blue Oval rejoiced when the Dearborn-based carmaker announced a V8-powered version of the Ford F-150 Raptor will become a reality. Dubbed the Raptor R, the more hardcore version of Ford's dune-destroying off-roader would finally give the Ram 1500 TRX some true competition and gain the engine many say it always deserved.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy