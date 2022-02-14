ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNITY Biotech Stock Jumps On Additional Data From UBX1325 Trial In Vascular Eye Disease

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
UNITY Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: UBX) 24-week data from the Phase 1 study of UBX1325 was presented at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 conference. UBX1325 was well-tolerated without signs of intraocular inflammation or other related ocular...

