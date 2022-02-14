ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks To Watch Today

By Adam Lawrence
stockmarket.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre These The Best Tech Stocks To Invest In This Week?. Between a burning hot economy, rising political tensions worldwide, and looming interest rate hikes, the stock market today is volatile. However, even in the face of all this, investors may want to keep an eye on tech stocks. After all,...

stockmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Growth Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

Cohu delivered $3.45 in earnings per share in 2021, its first profitable year since 2017. Its $887 million in revenue for the year was a company record. As earnings season rages on, the broader stock market has continued to decline. Economic headwinds, including the potential for interest rates to rise much faster than expected, are dampening investor sentiment, pushing the S&P 500 index down almost 8% year to date.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Tech Company#Intel Corporation#Meta Platforms#Msft#Chinese#Morgan Stanley#Tencent
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Gaming Stocks For Your Watchlist

The stock market has not been kind to many of the growth stocks lately. And, gaming stocks are no exception. However, many still believe that the long-term potential of the industry is intact. Even e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing great interest in the gaming industry lately. Despite a questionable history in the gaming space, its recent endeavors have proven to be a huge success. Amazon Games’s Lost Ark recently passed 1 million concurrent players just after 24 hours. This makes it the second most played game in Steam history by concurrent count.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

4 Cyclical Stocks To Watch In February 2022

4 Top Cyclical Stocks To Keep An Eye On In The Stock Market Today. Cyclical stocks could arguably be in a good spot in the stock market today. For the most part, this would be in line with the current pace of the economic recovery. As we approach the two-year mark since the initial onslaught of the coronavirus, the return to normalcy continues. In particular, the economy appears to be picking up momentum at a faster-than-anticipated pace. After all, with soaring inflation and the Fed looking to hike rates, this is all too apparent. However, even in the face of all this, cyclical markets continue to thrive.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
NBC Chicago

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Dip After Wall Street Breaks a 3-Day Losing Streak

U.S. stock futures dropped modestly Wednesday, one day after Wall Street broke a three-session losing streak. After two hot inflation reports, January retail sales rose much stronger than expected. Signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine ignited a rally Tuesday that propelled the Dow and the S&P 500 up more than 1% each and the Nasdaq to rise over 2%. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The recent decline in tech stocks has fostered numerous buying opportunities. Alphabet continues to master the ABCs of cash flow generation. Qualcomm has begun to connect with more than just smartphone users. Shareholders in tech growth stocks have experienced a brutal sell-off in recent months. Even ETFs have felt the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Wall Street Says Are Strong Buys Right Now

One of the primary rules for investors is to “buy low and sell high.” And in order to commit to this rule, one needs to build a profitable portfolio. That said, finding the right stock for one’s portfolio can be difficult, especially for new investors. In these circumstances, an investor can always look to Wall Street analysts as a source of wisdom for strong buys.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Top Solar Stocks for 2022

Short-term headwinds have pressured these solar stocks, but the long-term future seems bright. Use these solar stocks to fire up your portfolio this year. The time may be right again for buying solar energy stocks, or at least adding them to your watch list. Equities in the industry had become overvalued, experts say, leaving them primed for their current downturn, which was fueled by the shift from growth stocks as interest rates rise, burgeoning input costs amid broader inflation and supply chain constraints that have made solar installations more expensive. Additionally, there were increasing worries that the solar-supportive Build Back Better bill wouldn't pass and uneasiness about potential solar industry rule changes in California. Amid the angst, these seven solar stocks are all worth a good deal less than they were a year ago, perhaps making them ripe for bargain hunting given the bright future ahead for the expanding solar industry.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Sell-Off

Alteryx is a data analytics disruptor with lots of upside potential. Block is a proven fintech leader that could keep climbing. Salesforce.com is a stable cloud business with a more reasonable valuation. The best investors view stock market corrections as opportunities. When prices come down temporarily, investors can buy on...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Stocks To Buy For 2022? 3 Consumer Stocks To Know￼

Are These The Best Consumer Stocks To Buy For 2022?. Consumers remain a key focus for investors in the stock market today. Because of this consumer stocks would, naturally, be in the limelight as well. After all, following last week’s red hot Consumer Price Index readings, investors have another piece of economic data to consider. That is, the U.S. Census Bureau’s data on retail sales throughout January is due tomorrow. Across the board, tomorrow’s reading will likely weigh in on organizations that focus on serving consumers.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy