Hawley Borough Council OKs ice skating rink idea for next winter

HAWLEY — Before Hawley Council voted on Megan Whitty's proposal to bring back ice skating to Bingham Park February 9, it was clear borough solicitor Robert Bernathy— speaking personally— thought of the idea.

Hawley Council fully backed the ice rink, although it won't be ready till next winter.

"I really enjoy skating," Bernathy said, enthusiastically.

Whitty had first brought her idea to Hawley Parks & Recreation, which in turn recommended the concept to the full council. Whitty asked if the same insurance policy that covers the skate board facility could cover ice skating too. She said that there is a lot of interest around skating, which she said would bring in winter tourism and be good for local businesses. Bernathy said the insurance policy would be almost exactly the same.

She added, "When we were looking to go skating the closest, we could find was ___..." To which Bernathy finished her sentence, "Stroudsburg. I'm a big skater."

He noted that there had been a skating rink in the park in Milford Borough as well but it hasn't been in place the last couple of winters. Whitty said yes, the nearest she had found was in Stroudsburg and in Pittston.

Region:Monroe County ice skating rinks open, 'snowmen' grace streets of Stroudsburg

Bernathy cautioned that there is some work involved; a lot of it in Milford is volunteer-driven. Deputy Fire Chief Eugene E. Krause added that there used to be ice skating on the basketball court in Hawley. The fire department spent a lot of time filling it and keeping water in it as it evaporates, he said. Kids were also throwing stones on the ice.

Berrnathy added that snow has to be shoveled off the rink. "It's a big task," Bernathy said.

Whitty replied she is hoping to have enough volunteers to take care of the rink.

Having done research online, Whitty said they can have simple plywood and tarps, or make a more professional-style rink. She found a company that provides pieces that would need to be assembled, a costly option, she added. Another way is to buy their panels, which are four by 10 feet.

Council member Mary Sanders cautioned that storage space would be needed for the panels.

The skating rink will be funded by donations, Whitty stated. "I will donate," Bernathy interjected. Sanders asked the solicitor, “Will you be the first one on the ice? "Yes," the lawyer said. "... I really enjoy skating."

Whitty said she feels raising the funding will be feasible. Bernathy advised that a rink might cost $10,000, using a "round about figure."

She asked about having a sign listing the sponsors. She added they can have bake sales. "That's a lot of baking," Bernathy commented.

Council member Elaine Herzog commented that Whitty has a good track record, having put together the successful trunk or treat even last Halloween and being involved in other things in the community. She said on behalf of Parks & Recreation that they recommend pursuing the skating rink to council.

Whitty is also secretary of the Borough Planning Commission. Fundraising would be done under the auspices of the borough.

Herzog made the motion to approve the process forward; Sanders issued the second; the motion passed without dissent.

Historical footnote: Ice skating in the area of Bingham Park goes back well over a hundred years. Skating likely was enjoyed on the canal basin when it was frozen over and the canal boats were not running.

After the canal was no longer in use, beginning in the early 20th century ball games were being played on the northwest (Church Street) side of the former basin, and a pond left over from the basin on the opposite side by Park Place was used for swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter. "Tether's Lake" washed out in the 1942 flood and was never restored.

Also discussed