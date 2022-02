WEST SPRINGFIELD — Police are on the lookout for a person suspected in two armed robberies in West Springfield. On Jan. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the suspect robbed the Shell gas station at 173 Elms St., and then robbed the Sunoco at 735 Westfield St. on Jan. 29th at 7:40 a.m. The suspect verbally threatened the clerks with a firearm in both robberies, police said.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO