Yuehua Entertainment's new boy group is almost here!. On February 14 KST, TEMPEST unveiled the first music video teaser for their debut single "Bad News," the title track off of their upcoming first mini album 'It's ME, It's WE.' In the clip, the members are seen in a fun skatepark-style setting. The teaser ends with the group posing with BMX bikes as the song's "Here comes bad news" hook plays in the background.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO