‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

The Impractical Jokers are setting their sights on a special episode return following...

Related
CinemaBlend

Impractical Jokers Season 10 Photos Have Started Dropping, And Fans Are Already Missing Joe Gatto

After nine seasons, it might have seemed as if truTV's fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers would continue delivering laughs unperturbed for the rest of time. (No doubt measured via a collapsible grandfather clock or some other prank-friendly timepiece.) Alas, things took an unexpected left turn just as 2021 came to a close, with founding member Joe Gatto announcing his exit ahead of Season 10. Rather than bringing in a replacement to round out the quartet, the other three members have chosen to film new episodes as a trio, and now fans can take their first look at the threesome behind the scenes, even while mourning Gatto’s absence.
TVLine

TVLine Items: JoJo Joins CW Drama, Rejiggered Impractical Jokers and More

Click here to read the full article. All American is getting an injection of musical talent: Singer JoJo has joined the CW drama in the recurring role of Sabine, a famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old, our sister site Deadline reports. Sabine teams up with Layla for her next album, hoping to find a new sound. In the process, she will put her trust in the up and coming music producer. JoJo makes her debut when Season 4 resumes on the Feb. 21. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * A supersized episode of Impractical...
Popculture

'Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto's Estranged Wife Bessy Brings Kids to His Comedy Show

Joe Gatto's estranged wife Bessy Gatto is still showing her support for the Impractical Jokers alum amid their divorce. Just two months after the couple announced they have decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage, Bessy was in the crowd cheering Gatto on at his latest comedy show, with the former couple's children – daughter Milana, 6, and son Remington, 4 – even making an appearance on stage.
Daily Mail

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto and estranged wife Bessy spark reconciliation rumors as they attend a concert with daughter, six, on Valentine's Day

Joe Gatto and his estranged wife Bessy sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation as they attended an Imagine Dragons concert with their six-year-old daughter Milana on Valentine's Day. The former Impractical Jokers star, 45, beamed as he posed for a cozy snap with Bessy and Milana at the UBS Arena...
TheWrap

‘Promised Land’ to Move From ABC to Hulu After Just 5 Episodes

“Promised Land” has been pulled from ABC’s primetime schedule after just five episodes. The drama will move to Hulu and finish its 10-episode run there. The series, which focuses on a Latinx family in Sonoma Valley, has been very low rated in its short run — but critical reviews remain strong. “Promised Land,” which currently averages 2.9 million total viewers per episode, including one week of (mostly) DVR catchup, has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it’s only based on seven critics.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks announces special episode for International Women's Day

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks bosses have announced that the show will be airing a special episode for International Women's Day. The Channel 4 soap will be joining the global celebrations on Tuesday, March 8 – and Digital Spy has the first details. Hollyoaks' big episode will open with a...
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
