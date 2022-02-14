Crop Insurance Premium Benefit available for cover crops

There are some big decisions that need to be made by crop producers in the next month regarding crop insurance and the Farm Service Agency options. “With crop insurance, one of the fortunate things is we have not seen huge changes to the revenue protection or the GRIP (Group Risk Income Protection) HRO (Harvest Revenue Option) that is now called Area Risk Protection plans. Those have stayed pretty steady, which I like in a year like this when we have higher markets with higher guarantees. This can make the premium higher, but I think we really need to think about the value that is available,” said Jason Williamson, with Williamson Crop Insurance. “There are a couple of newer products out there people may not know about. One is SCO, or Supplemental Coverage Option, and another is the ECO, or Enhanced Coverage Option. It does trigger based on a county numbers, but at a 95% level with these high market values and a high expected yield, you are looking at a small deductible and a way to potentially protect your profit on the farm. Talk to your local agent and understand how those might or might not fit your operation.”

