Agriculture

Crop Insurance Premium Benefit available for cover crops

stjosephpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year.Producers must report their cover...

stjosephpost.com

pnwag.net

Thompson: Crop Insurance Remains A Priority For 2023 Farm Bill

Lawmakers continue to prepare to craft the 2023 Farm Bill. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Ranking Member of the House Ag Committee, said during listening sessions he’s conducted nationwide, the importance of crop insurance remains top of mind for farmers and ag groups. He noted that crop insurance is often one of the items that gets attacked by members of Congress each time a Farm Bill comes up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

Center for Rural Affairs Applauds Recent Crop Insurance Improvements

The Center for Rural Affairs is applauding expansion to federal crop insurance recently announced by RMA. According to the organization, the changes signal encouraging opportunities for farmers practicing conservation on their operations. This month, RMA announced it will be offering the Pandemic Cover Crop Program for a second year. The...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop insurance for increased pests and disease

February 16, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: crop insurance, News. The crop insurance director for the Farmer Business Network encourages growers to look at optional enhancements to their overall coverage because of increased pest and disease pressures. Eric Sorensen gives an example, “We had a few claims that were...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Vilsack: USDA Laser-Focused on Crop Insurance Tools

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (DTN) -- In a video released here Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack confirmed his support for crop insurance. But he added, "At USDA, we are laser-focused on making sure that every farmer, rancher, and producer of food, fuel and fiber can access the needed crop insurance tools to manage their operating risk."
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

ARC, PLC and crop insurance deadlines coming soon

There are some big decisions that need to be made by crop producers in the next month regarding crop insurance and the Farm Service Agency options. “With crop insurance, one of the fortunate things is we have not seen huge changes to the revenue protection or the GRIP (Group Risk Income Protection) HRO (Harvest Revenue Option) that is now called Area Risk Protection plans. Those have stayed pretty steady, which I like in a year like this when we have higher markets with higher guarantees. This can make the premium higher, but I think we really need to think about the value that is available,” said Jason Williamson, with Williamson Crop Insurance. “There are a couple of newer products out there people may not know about. One is SCO, or Supplemental Coverage Option, and another is the ECO, or Enhanced Coverage Option. It does trigger based on a county numbers, but at a 95% level with these high market values and a high expected yield, you are looking at a small deductible and a way to potentially protect your profit on the farm. Talk to your local agent and understand how those might or might not fit your operation.”
AGRICULTURE
stjosephpost.com

USDA releases resource guide for rural entrepreneurs

The Department of Agriculture Monday unveiled a resource guide to help rural businesses grow and expand the rural economy. The guide features information on how rural entrepreneurs can use USDA and other federal programs to access financing and other assistance to help start and expand their businesses. Rural Development Undersecretary...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Nebraska research studying benefits of grass restoration amid crop land

University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are leading a study of how a targeted restoration of perennial grasses amid cropland could bring about a variety of benefits, ranging from reduction in water and fertilizer use to expansion of wildlife habitat to encouragement of new bioenergy industry. The four-year, $4 million project will...
LINCOLN, NE
Agriculture Online

No-till and cover crops build soil and restore moisture

In 1995 Jimmy and Ginger Emmons tired of the high input and machinery costs wrapped up in tilling their wheat fields black, and then keeping those fields weed-free. After generations of tillage and earlier years of “blowing dirt and sand,” the soil also had no structure and no aggregates. They wanted to try something different: no-till to reduce both costs and erosion.
AGRICULTURE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Benefits Announced for Cover Crops in 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 – Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during the 2022 crop year. To receive the benefit from this year’s Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), producers must report cover crop acreage by March 15, 2022. The new program comes on the heels of the recently announced Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities which creates market opportunities for U.S. agricultural and forestry products that use climate-smart production practices and include innovative, cost-effective ways to measure and verify greenhouse gas benefits.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill

Farmer seeks crop insurance certainty in the 2023 Farm Bill. A west central Indiana farmer says he doesn’t want to see major changes to the crop insurance programs as the 2023 Farm Bill process gets underway. Scott Smith, president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association, expressed his concerns during...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Coalition urges policymakers to protect crop insurance in new farm bill

The Crop Insurance Coalition — consisting of more than 50 organizations, including numerous agricultural groups — is urging federal policymakers to protect crop insurance from harmful cuts. The coalition has sent letters to the Senate and House budget committees and appropriations committees and USDA. The last several years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Thai Crop Insurers Seeking Satellite Technology and Big Data

The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) and Thaicom have joined hands for using satellite technology and big data for the development of crop insurance. The TGIA and Thaicom, a satellite operator that provides satellite and telecommunication services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in their field. The President...
INDUSTRY
TribTown.com

Nearly $500,000 in grants available for specialty crop industry

Beginning Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will seek project proposals from the state’s specialty crop sector for funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Eligible projects must enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and...
INDIANA STATE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Crop base prices to increase for 2022 Crop insurance

The deadline for farm operators to purchase crop insurance for the 2022 growing season is March 15. The 2022 Spring prices for corn and soybean are likely to be near or above the highest base price levels in the past decade which will enhance the available crop insurance guarantees for 2022 compared to recent years. However, due to the higher insurance guarantees, premium costs are also likely to be higher than a year ago for similar crop insurance products.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Weighing crop insurance decisions and risk in 2022

Projected prices used to set 2022 crop insurance guarantees will not be known until the end of February. Currently projected prices are estimated at $5.70 for corn and $13.50 for soybeans. If yields are near trend levels and cash rents are near averages, those prices will result in profitability for 2022. However, losses for 2022 are possible, even if the highest coverage level of crop insurance is used. Risk management suggestions are: 1) Maintain high levels of crop insurance, 2) Consider using supplemental policies, and 3) Price more grain than usual.
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Collegian

Soil tillage reduces availability of ‘longevity vitamin’ ergothioneine in crops

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Soil tillage on farms may significantly reduce the availability in crops of ergothioneine (ERGO), an amino acid produced by certain types of soil-borne fungi and bacteria that is known as a “longevity vitamin” due to its potent antioxidant properties, according to new research by an interdisciplinary team at Penn State. The study is among the first to demonstrate that soil disturbance can directly impact a key dietary factor associated with long-term human health.
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Ag society speaker: Inter-seeding cover crops in corn adds beneficial insects

FARGO, N.D. — When farmers “inter-seed” cover crops between corn rows they can attract beneficial insects that can stave off major pest invasions. That’s one of the messages from Michael Bredeson, a Litchfield, Minnesota, biologist who works as an ecologist for the Ecdysis Foundation, based at Estelline, South Dakota. He spoke at the Northern Plains Sustainable Agriculture Society’s Food and Farming Conference in Fargo on Jan. 28, 2022.
FARGO, ND
Kat Kountry 105

USDA Extends Comment Period Changes to Apple Crop Insurance

The USDA's Risk Management Agency has extended the comment period for proposed changes to the Apple Crop Insurance Policy. It was not until I saw the news release from the USDA that I realized you could purchase crop insurance for apples. Of course I do not grow apples, but I was pleased for the apple orchard owners that they had the same opportunity to manage risk as growers of the major crops like corn and soybeans!
AGRICULTURE

