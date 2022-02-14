ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world by saying it was returning some troops to bases, reporting that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more forces near its tense border with Ukraine. The alliance warned Thursday that the buildup has only strengthened its resolve.
MILITARY
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Sliver#Ap#European#Russian
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.
MILITARY
Frankfort Times

US: Russia adds troops near Ukraine despite drawdown claims

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Ukrainians waved flags in a show of defiance of a feared Russian invasion, the United States reported that Moscow had added as many as 7,000 troops to forces stationed along the tense border — a warning that contradicted Kremlin declarations that military units were being pulled back.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia says pulling back more troops despite US claims

Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the Ukrainian border as  Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. Western officials say Russia has amassed well over 100,000 troops and significant military hardware near Ukraine's borders in preparation for a potential invasion, which Washington says could take place "at any time".
MILITARY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department says Russia has increased troop presence on Ukraine border

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had seen “more Russian forces, not fewer” along the Ukraine border. Watch Prices’ remarks in the player above. Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photos and social media videos showed no evidence of that, Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly … while they do the opposite.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Russia Has Not Invaded Ukraine, but Tensions Remain

Wednesday – the day U.S. intelligence reportedly predicted that Russia could invade Ukraine – came and went without military action, but tensions remain high as roughly 150,000 troops are still stationed on the border. [. READ:. Biden Threatens Consequences for Putin’s ‘War of Choice’ in Ukraine ]...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
MILITARY
Reuters

Britain says Russia's Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. "There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine," Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph...
POLITICS
mix929.com

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring Ukraine,...
MILITARY
AFP

Russian diplomat tells West to see doctor for 'paranoia' over Ukraine

Russia's deputy ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday told western leaders they should see a doctor for their "paranoia" over fears that the 100,000 or so Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders might invade. "I think they need to have a good doctor, I recommend them to do it. Specialist on such paranoia cases," said Dmitry Polyanskiy, denying that Russia intended to attack its neighbor, a former Soviet state. "Our troops are on our territory, (they) represent (a) threat to no one," he told reporters. "I don't know about the numbers, because there are a lot of speculations about it," he said when asked about the size of the Russian deployment, which Moscow says is part of military exercises with its ally Belarus.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy