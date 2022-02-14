ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden plays Cupid, again, decorating White House for Valentine’s Day

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — First Lady Jill Biden is spreading love — and offering a teaching moment to elementary school students — at the White House on Monday to mark Valentine’s Day. For the second year in a row, the first lady delivered a valentine to the...

