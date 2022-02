A heart attack — when blood doesn’t reach part of the heart muscle — is a medical emergency for everyone, but the symptoms that women experience can be easy to ignore. Men often experience the classic sign of a heart attack — crushing chest pain. But some women may not. Their symptoms, such as nausea, shortness of breath and back or jaw pain, tend to be misdiagnosed — until it’s too late, according to the American Heart Association. Women also tend to fare worse after a heart attack, though researchers aren’t sure why.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO