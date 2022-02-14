Miami Heat Remain Atop Power Rankings

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO