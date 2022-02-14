ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield City Hall Evacuated After Suspicious Container Found

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
Springfield City Hall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Western Massachusetts city hall has been evacuated after a suspicious contained was found near its entrance.

The container was found around 10:15 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14, near the entrance to the Springfield City Hall.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

