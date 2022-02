Feb. 11. The Hugh Torrance House and Store will come alive with an inspirational and educational Valentine’s celebration Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1 pm to 6 pm. The event also features the launch of the HEARTS Park mission, which is to create ongoing place-based experiences to explore how nature, history, culture, and the built environment work together providing concrete context to better understand the deep history of this region and connections to broader themes.

4 DAYS AGO