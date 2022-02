One look at the Houston Texans’ roster will make you wonder if they can sign ALL of the free agents in the 2022 free agency period. However, they’re still in a bit of a financial bind after Bill O’Brien’s reign as the Texans czar. Unfortunately, the big names are practically out of the question for Houston. There are two moves they could make, though. Sign Leighton Vander Esch in free agency, and reunite him with Maliek Collins, who was a Texan last season.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO