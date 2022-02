Haiti is one of the most emblematic countries in the Americas for being the first to constitute a republic of formerly enslaved Black people, after a bloody revolution led by Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines in 1791. However, 150 years earlier, in the neighboring Dominican Republic, a man emerged who would also go down in Dominican Black history, becoming known as one of the greatest anti-slavery leaders in the Americas.

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO