Return to Seven-Day Drive Starts on Valentine’s Day. WMNF’s February Pledge Drive has a few twists this year! The “I ❤️ WMNF Drive” starts on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14th, when you can really show how much you love us as much as we do you. This is also our first seven-day drive in two years! We have navigated these rippling waters and found a way to bring staff and volunteers together for one week while keeping safety in mind. We always have you as a priority broadcasting independent music and news every single day.

