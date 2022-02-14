ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Super Bowl Commercials That Highlighted Sustainability

 2 days ago
At the Super Bowl this year, we were pleased to see a number of commercials that focused on going green, from promoting EVs to tackling food waste. Below, check out six of our favorite Super Bowl ads from 2022, each of which hopefully inspired viewers to consider sustainability. Article...

wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Super Bowl Commercials

The return of Dr. Evil. SNL alum Mike Meyers was joined by Mindy Sterling, Rob Lowe and Seth Green in an Austin Powers spot for General Motors. Budweiser’s commercial titled “A Clydesdale’s Journey” helped viewers find a bright spot after the challenges of the last year.
FOOTBALL
TIME

We Watched Two Decades of Super Bowl Ads. Here’s What They Say About Climate Change.

Toyota debuted its hybrid Prius for the first time at the Super Bowl in 2005, calling it “good news for planet Earth.” In 2006, there were two Super Bowl ads for new hybrids: one for Toyota’s Camry hybrid , and one ad for Fords’ new Escape hybrid in which Kermit the Frog concluded that maybe it was easy being green, after all. But it’s taken 17 years and over 900 total ads for climate change to finally break through at the Super Bowl.
NFL
NBC News

Why were there so many crypto ads during the Super Bowl?

The crypto marketing blitz has arrived. The coveted commercial breaks during Super Bowl LVI, where a 30-second spot cost as much as $7 million, featured eye-catching advertisements for crypto currency companies such as Coinbase and eToro. A-list celebrities joined the hoopla, too: Larry David appeared in an ad for FTX and LeBron James pitched for Crypto.com.
NFL
Axios

Super Bowl 2022 ads disconnected from reality

Ad spots were filled overwhelmingly with still-nascent trends like VR and crypto, areas that businesses hope to make mainstream. Why it matters: Companies that dropped millions for a spot wanted to strike an upbeat, forward-looking tone while the world is just barely easing out of the pandemic. The game remains...
NFL
GreenMatters

Josh Duhamel Shares His "Green Routine" as the Proud Owner of an EV (Exclusive)

Most of us are familiar with actor Josh Duhamel — in addition to recently signing on to the cast of Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and starring in Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez later this year, he is always looking to live more sustainably. That's why we spoke with him on behalf of Heluva Good! Dips, to see how sustainability influences his daily life, through a Green Routine.
Variety

Martha Stewart Helped Fight Hunger While She Was in L.A. for the Super Bowl

Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart was in L.A. for Super Bowl Sunday, hosting the Big Game Impact meal-packing competition and brunch downtown to benefit the Los Angeles Mission and other organizations. The lifestyle media icon was also in town to host the Puppy Bowl on Animal with her friend and business partner Snoop Dogg, who also performed at halftime. Since the Super Bowl is the second-biggest food consumption day of the year, it was the perfect opportunity to focus on providing equitable access to nutritious food in connection with non-profit partners. Stewart’s line of Martha Stewart Kitchen frozen meals,...
Primetimer

Larry David's Super Bowl ad begs the question: Does he know what crypto is?

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star's appearance as a time traveling idiot in a Super Bowl ad for FTX, a crypto currency exchange, left many of David's fans baffled, dismayed and divided. (FTX also released a 2-1/2 minute "Larry's Cut" version of the ad.) "The ad was complete with a crypto giveaway, and left everyone at home entirely confused," says The Cut's Olivia Truffaut-Wong. "I’m sorry, but Larry David starring in a crypto commercial definitely feels like a sign of the apocalypse. It’s the kind of thing I would expect in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, not our actual reality. Twitter will be debating the ad for days to come, but one thing we can all agree on is that there is no way David knows what cryptocurrency is. And while I would normally completely endorse crypto-ignorance, if you’re going to sell something to millions of people, you might want to know what it is." Slate's Justin Peters says "this was one of the funniest ads of the night, but, man, I can’t be the only one getting major turn-of-the-century dot-com vibes from all these triumphalist crypto ads. By the logic of this ad, Larry David would have been skeptical about Pets.com, too—and, you know what? He would have been right!" Later, LeBron James schooled his younger self about taking chances in an ad for Crypto.com. As the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Faughdner notes, "the star-studded ads were the latest example of the entertainment industry’s growing interest in everything blockchain. In the past year, there’s been a preponderance of actors, musicians and athletes talking up digital currencies and or NFTs — unique digital records authenticating ownership of an item, tracked on a digital ledger." But, Faughdner adds, "critics have balked at the spectacle of the rich and famous encouraging viewers to gamble on a risky and speculative market that has been plagued by grifters. Skeptics say the cryptocurrency and NFT craze has primarily benefited wealthy early adopters — the true believers — who could afford to get in early."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers. Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over...
NFL
Nicholls Worth

Best Commercials of Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl Sunday has become an annual holiday to most Americans across the country. There’s just something about grown men running across a 100-yard field, and tackling each other at full speed. Many Americans celebrate this special day by ordering takeout, and pigging out on their couch to watch a great game of football.
NFL
Page Six

The best Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The ads that scored a touchdown

Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast wasn’t just about football — with many viewers tuning in to simply see the TV commercials that aired in between the on-field action. NBC expected 100 million Americans to watch the event, meaning they were able to charge close to $7 million for a 30-second ad slot.
NFL
