EV-maker Polestar’s ad ribbing Musk most popular at Super Bowl

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Leonardo DiCaprio-backed Polestar’s ad taking a potshot at rivals Tesla and Volkswagen topped the list of the most popular commercials during Super Bowl LVI, new data on Monday showed. The 30-second ad by the electric-car maker performed roughly 23 times better than other commercials aired...

TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Ford CEO: We would rival Tesla right now if we were producing enough electric vehicles

Ford CEO Jim Farley made an interesting comment that highlighted just how the perception of Tesla has massively shifted in the automotive industry over the last few years. It was just a few years ago that the consensus about Tesla amongst leaders at legacy automakers was that the company is great at making a few expensive electric vehicles and it is going to stay that way.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Eugene Levy
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
BUSINESS
Reuters

After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla (TSLA.O) in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's...
POTUS
Fortune

Polestar’s debut Super Bowl ad attacks Elon Musk, but 1 big disadvantage puts the Chinese EV brand far behind Tesla

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. During its $7 million Super Bowl ad, a little-known electric vehicle brand called Polestar took aim at incumbent Tesla and traditional player Volkswagen, bragging in its 30-second spot that the brand has “no conquering Mars” ambitions and “no Dieselgate” scandal—referring to Elon Musk’s space ambitions and VW’s 2015 emissions fraud debacle.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Vehicles#Sports#Ev#Reuters#Super Bowl Lvi#Edo#Kia#Nissan#Volvo Cars#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Aims To Sell 400,000 EVs By End Of 2023

In January, Ford announced it willdouble production of the F-150 Lightning in order to meet customer demand. The Blue Oval has been inundated with orders for the electrified pickup, a sign that the electric revolution is well and truly underway. Further proof of this can be found over at General Motors, which is set to increase the production of electric trucks and Cadillac SUVs in 2022 by sixfold.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Elon Musk’s ‘science fiction’: Top analyst calculates Tesla’s true worth is just $138 a share

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For David Trainer, Elon Musk is the slickest of slick hucksters, a master mountebank who has sold the world on the illusion that his domain's worth multiple times its true value. "He's done good stuff, but he's leading the market's new genre of snake oil salesmen," says Trainer, CEO of research firm New Constructs. "You'd think the quick, universal spread of information would show people when these kinds of claims are wrong, but instead they go viral and attract more followers." For Trainer, a prime example of the phenomenon is Musk's knack for generating a wave of enthusiasm for a fresh, glamorous venture that's supposed to lift Tesla's fortunes way beyond the fruits of electric cars—only to gin up excitement for the latest brainstorm so few notice that the last newbie flopped.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

New Concept Lets Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Drive on Water

A James Bond-inspired concept will allow Elon Musk’s Cybertruck to be driven on water. The Cybercat idea is designed to quickly transform Tesla’s vehicle into an all-electric high performance amphibious catamaran. It sees the addition of electric outboard motors, pontoons, and optional hydrofoils in the Foiler model, which...
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s ‘Optimus’ robot could one day outsell its cars

Elon Musk has described Tesla’s humanoid robot as the most important product it is developing in 2022, with the potential to be “more significant” than the company’s car business.The as-yet unreleased Optimus robot is being built to serve as a general purpose robot, though early versions will have more limited factory-based applications.Mr Musk said during an earnings call on Wednesday that a working prototype of the Tesla bot will be unveiled at some point this year.The world’s most valuable auto manufacturer is designing Optimus in a humanoid form in order for it to carry out everyday human tasks, such as...
CARS
Kansas City Star

GM Wants to Prove It Can Keep Up with Tesla and Ford

Demand for electric vehicles is strong despite a still tiny market share. In addition to infrastructure, most EV manufacturers agree that whoever is able to produce quickly and sufficiently on a large scale has a good chance of entering consumer garages. In the United States, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29, the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. In late October, Musk, the world's richest man, tweeted that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Program if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.David Beasley,...
CHARITIES
motor1.com

Elon Musk impressed by Tesla Plaid's latest quarter-mile record

Tesla Model S Plaid set yet another quarter-mile record, which was recently shared on Instagram by DragTimes. According to Tesla, the Plaid can tackle a quarter-mile pass in just 9.23 seconds at 155 mph. However, this specific Model S pulled it off in just 8.94 seconds with a trap speed of 156 mph.
CARS

