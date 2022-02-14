Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Has One Demand To Stay At The Club

Chelsea went into contract renewal talks with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger not long after the Champions League title win. Rudiger’s value was at its highest (rightfully so) at that time. The former AS Roma centerback saw a new lease of life under new manager Thomas Tuchel. He quickly became a key player in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League leading up to the Blues winning the biggest prize in club football. At the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Rudiger had just one year left on his contract, making him a free agent at the end of the current season in June 2022. Contract talks almost immediately reached an impasse as it was reported that Rudiger wanted to be the, or one of the, highest paid players at the club.

