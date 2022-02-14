ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Has One Demand To Stay At The Club

By Ryan Sidle
 2 days ago
Antonio Rudiger has changed his mind about definitely leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, although he still has one fairly big demand. Rudiger has long been expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with his contract set to expire when the season comes to an end. The...

Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger hails 'football expert' Tuchel: Look at Kepa!

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed Thomas Tuchel as a 'football expert'. Tuchel won his third trophy with Chelsea in just over a year in charge thanks to Saturday's Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras. Speaking to German outlet Sport 1, Rudiger said: "He's an absolute football expert who...
FanSided

Does Chelsea now have the leverage in Antonio Rudiger contract talks?

Chelsea went into contract renewal talks with Germany defender Antonio Rudiger not long after the Champions League title win. Rudiger’s value was at its highest (rightfully so) at that time. The former AS Roma centerback saw a new lease of life under new manager Thomas Tuchel. He quickly became a key player in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League leading up to the Blues winning the biggest prize in club football. At the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Rudiger had just one year left on his contract, making him a free agent at the end of the current season in June 2022. Contract talks almost immediately reached an impasse as it was reported that Rudiger wanted to be the, or one of the, highest paid players at the club.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have offered £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras, Club World Cup Final: Tactical Analysis

While the prerequisite to participating in the Club World Cup may be more difficult than actual winning it, we did in fact fail to win it in our only previous attempt and it would also complete the collection of coronations in the Chelsea cabinet. But our ineffective attack would make this second game of the tournament even more difficult than the semi-final, requiring extra time to settle the difference.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Carlos, Pogba, Nkunku, Gonzalez, Icardi

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription) Newcastle will return to Sevilla in the summer with a...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to battle Chelsea for Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca and Chelsea want De Ligt. Juventus could face a fight to...
Tribal Football

Di Canio blasts Roma coach Mourinho: Players fear him

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has blasted Jose Mourinho over his management of Roma's players. Di Canio was unimpressed by Mourinho's post-match attack on Roma's players after the Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat to Inter Milan. “Mourinho hit the dressing room, like all those fans who criticise players who earn millions,"...
