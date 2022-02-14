ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Woman Disappears From Davie Under "Suspicious Circumstances"

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is asking for information about a Korean woman who...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Disappears#Korean
WSVN-TV

FBI searching for woman who went missing in Davie in December

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their ongoing search for a woman who went missing in South Florida late last year, a disappearance they deem suspicious. Investigators said 22-year-old Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20. She stands 5 feet tall...
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Standard Democrat

Suspicious fire under investigation

SIKESTON — A Sikeston residence received moderate fire damage Thursday morning as foul play is suspected. According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley, at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a structure fire at 350 Magnolia. Upon arrival, officers’ reported smoke coming from the residence. Engine 1, Ladder 1...
SIKESTON, MO
Daily Press

Hours before arrest of Codi Bigsby’s father, FBI raises speculation about when Hampton boy disappeared

The father of a 4-year-old boy reported missing earlier this week was arrested on seven counts of felony child neglect, the Hampton Police Division announced Thursday night. Cory Bigsby, 43, was booked into the Hampton City Jail about 7 p.m. A local law enforcement source said the charges pertain to the missing boy, Codi Bigsby, as well as three other siblings living in the home. But the ...
HAMPTON, VA
Idaho State Journal

RODEO BULL ESCAPES FROM POCATELLO FAIRGROUNDS; DO NOT APPROACH HIM UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES

POCATELLO — An aggressive rodeo bull has escaped from the Bannock County fairgrounds in Pocatello and remains at large, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said. The black and white bull got loose from the fairgrounds shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and was last seen in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road. Authorities are urging local residents to not approach the bull under any circumstances because it is aggressive. If you spot the bull, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111 or the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
POCATELLO, ID
Gephardt Daily

Police respond to Hunter High on suspicious circumstances call

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police were called to Hunter High School Wednesday morning on a report of suspicious circumstances, and took one person into custody, a Granite School District spokesman said. Ben Horsley, district spokesman, said the call was received...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
WRDW-TV

Bond denied for person of interest in Pageland, S.C. woman’s disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – More charges are expected against the person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina. That was what deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond made the court aware of Thursday morning during the bond hearing for Emanuel Bedford, who is charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.
PAGELAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy