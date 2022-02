Today Amazon showed up the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and rest assured this is epic. Very much so. The moment that the series was first announced, we wondered how in the world it would live up to the legacy of the Peter Jackson movies. Could it really look anywhere near as impressive visually? Based on what we’re seeing at the moment, the answer is yes. This teaser is visually stunning, and you do see at least a couple of familiar faces in here — take Elrond, for example.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO