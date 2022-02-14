Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals who he learned his trash-talking skills from

Mac Jones made headlines for many things during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Most importantly, he had the most reps for an AFC team that pulled away with the win. He hit the “Griddy” dance on a long touchdown run that ultimately didn’t count. On social media, there was mic’d up moments of him talking trash that really took over headlines.

The one moment that was widely discussed came against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, Darius Slay.

“What’s up, bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Jones said after. “That was like training camp. When I torched y’all.”

Here’s a video of the trash-talking with Slay, along with other NFL defensive players.

Jones joined Phil Perry on NBC Sports Boston’s “Next Pats Podcast” and discussed the origin of his trash-talking — it was from his father.

“Maybe as I get older it’ll be better as I get more experience,” Jones said. “I joked yesterday, my dad is the best trash talker ever. So he taught me everything I know about trash talking. He knows a lot about everything so that’s just one of his many skills that he has.”

Jones does it in a light-hearted manner and the Pro Bowl was an event that showed his personality, while giving New England Patriots fans more of a reason to be excited for the future.