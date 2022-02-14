ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones reveals who he learned his trash-talking skills from

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRTt1_0eE8uMw600

Mac Jones made headlines for many things during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Most importantly, he had the most reps for an AFC team that pulled away with the win. He hit the “Griddy” dance on a long touchdown run that ultimately didn’t count. On social media, there was mic’d up moments of him talking trash that really took over headlines.

The one moment that was widely discussed came against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, Darius Slay.

“What’s up, bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” Jones said after. “That was like training camp. When I torched y’all.”

Here’s a video of the trash-talking with Slay, along with other NFL defensive players.

Jones joined Phil Perry on NBC Sports Boston’s “Next Pats Podcast” and discussed the origin of his trash-talking — it was from his father.

“Maybe as I get older it’ll be better as I get more experience,” Jones said. “I joked yesterday, my dad is the best trash talker ever. So he taught me everything I know about trash talking. He knows a lot about everything so that’s just one of his many skills that he has.”

Jones does it in a light-hearted manner and the Pro Bowl was an event that showed his personality, while giving New England Patriots fans more of a reason to be excited for the future.

Comments / 3

Related
NESN.com

Ex-Patriot Would ‘Love’ To See New England Make This Mac Jones Trade

Jermaine Wiggins does not believe Mac Jones has what it takes to become an elite NFL quarterback. However, the former Patriots tight end thinks New England can use the young signal-caller in order to improve under center. Wiggins, now a co-host on “The Greg Hill Show,” took to the WEEI...
NFL
Boston

Boomer Esiason talks Mac Jones, Tom Brady’s potential return

"There's going to be so much more asked of [Mac Jones] this coming year." Like it or not, the expectation bar for Mac Jones’s second season with the Patriots is likely about to be a whole lot higher thanks to what Joe Burrow just did in leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. But Jones faces a new obstacle as he tries to make his Year 2 “leap”: the loss of a bevy of offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots news: Mac Jones talks McDaniels; Michael Thomas rumors

While Mac Jones was doing the “Griddy” and dancing around at the Pro Bowl, the New England Patriots were dancing around the idea of who their next offensive coordinator should be, if there even will be a next offensive coordinator. With Josh McDaniels taking the head coaching job...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Phil Perry
The Spun

Mac Jones Was Asked About Patriots’ Need At WR

Through the 2021 season, No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones got off to an excellent start in his NFL career. With a 10-7 record as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, the first-time Pro Bowler separated himself as the top rookie quarterback in the league. Jones accomplished all...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Has Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Idea

As a rookie, Mac Jones turned in a credible season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but at least one former New England player thinks the team should explore trading the 2021 first-round pick. On Tuesday, ex-Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins said on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI that...
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback could be this years's Mac Jones

Mac Jones joined the Patriots, and in his first season he took New England to the playoffs. Now, ready-made NFL teams will be looking for a quarterback that can do the same in the 2022 NFL Draft. Evidently, ESPN’s Todd McShay believes there’s one quarterback who can be this year’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones shares his reaction to Patriots adding Joe Judge to offensive staff

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has seen the majority of the team’s offensive staff — and his support system — depart for Las Vegas. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took the Raiders’ vacancy at head coach. And McDaniels brought the following assistants with him: receivers coach Mick Lombardi, assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. New England looks diminished in terms of coaching talent on the offensive side of the ball — especially considering running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb Mac Jones#Afc#Eagles Cb#Nbc Sports Boston
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick, Girlfriend Are Enjoying The Offseason

Bill Belichick’s NFL season ended earlier than usual this year. The New England Patriots went one-and-done in the playoffs, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, reportedly spent Super Bowl weekend down in Florida. The Patriots head coach was spotted...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Rams Coach Sean McVay’s Fiancee Veronika Celebrates Win: ‘Dream Come True’

Win or lose, Veronika Khomyn will always support her “McBae.” Sean McVay’s fiancée has been by his side as he finds success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. McVay was born in Dayton, Ohio, moving to Georgia during childhood. Glee alum Becca Tobin revealed in her 2020 book, Act Like a Lady — written with her “LadyGang” podcast cohosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek — that she dated the future NFL coach when they were in the fifth grade.
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles Trade Two of Their Three First-Round Picks

The Los Angles Rams have won the Super Bowl, meaning the 2021 season is officially in the books. Now its time to put full focus on the offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft taking center stage. We all know by now that the Eagles have three first-round picks...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Girl Dad! See NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall’s Family Album

Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy