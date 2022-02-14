ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 18-year-old Delmar man killed in crash

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — An 18-year-old Delmar man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and crashed, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning on Seaford Road when the driver of a Toyota Tundra failed to negotiate a curve in the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The truck hit a fence, a tree and a parked Chevrolet Silverado before overturning, police said.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

