Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting February 24

The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, February 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on October 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures, and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

