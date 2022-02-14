ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Marion Star Girls Best of the Week Performer Poll

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 2 days ago
» Marion Harding's Kenzi Vaught won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Bowling Tournament at Galion's Victory Lanes after games of 214, 182, 202 for a 598 series.

» Ridgedale bowler Gracian Daugherty set a school record with a 267 game and rolled a 458 series in a win over Elgin.

» Northmor bowler Kourtney Rinehart set school records with a 259 game and 494 series to help her team to a win over Fredericktown and a third straight Knox Morrow Athletic Conference regular season title.

» Cardington bowler Payton Goodman won the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Girls Bowling Tournament at Galion's Victory Lanes after games of 192, 204 and 201 for a 597 series.

» Pleasant swimmer Jenna Hollenbaugh was the highest district qualifier out of the Division II sectional meet at Marion Family YMCA, earning the fourth and eighth seeds in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

» River Valley basketball's Hannah Logan scored 23 points with five 3-pointers in a win over Galion.

» Highland basketball's Emma West scored 24 of her team's 40 points in a win over Utica.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Sunday morning.

