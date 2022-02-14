ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

SheKnows

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem & More Celebrity Couples Who Got Oscar Nominations the Same Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Being nominated for an Academy Award is a big deal, but sharing the honor in the same year as your spouse or significant other is a rare feat. There aren’t many couples over the decades who can add this accomplishment to their Hollywood accolade list, so it’s pretty cool when it does happen.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kansas City Star

Pregnant! MAFS’ Amani and Woody Are Expecting Their 1st Baby

This Married at First Sight star is going to be a mom! Amani Aliyya is pregnant with her and Woody Randall’s first baby. “We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” the Lifetime personalities told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, February 15, noting that the Chicago native, 31, found out about her pregnancy eight weeks in.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Nikki Bella Knew There Was ‘Something Wrong’ With Artem Before Health Scare

As Artem Chigvintsev recovers from his pneumonia diagnosis, Nikki Bella shared more information about how the Dancing With the Stars pro is coping amid the health scare. “He’s doing well. He still has pneumonia, it’s crazy! He gets rescanned on Monday, so fingers crossed his lungs are better,” Nikki, 38, who was joined by her twin sister, Brie Bella, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, February 12.
WWE
Kansas City Star

Matt LeBlanc and Aurora Mulligan Split After Nearly 6 Years of Dating

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Engagements Of 2022: Simone Biles, Megan Fox, & More

2022 is the year of love! See Megan Fox, Jodie Sweetin, Simon Cowell, and more Hollywood stars who have gotten engaged to their partners this year. What do Megan Fox, Brenda Song, and Simon Cowell have in common? They all got engaged this year! 2022 has been good (so far) to so many famous couples who have taken the next big step in their relationships. While some couples have been together for many years, others moved fast and furious into a proposal. Regardless, love is certainly in the air in the year 2022! Take a look at the celebs who happily agreed to marry their partner this year.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Pregnancy Pics! Revisit Maralee Nichols’ Baby Bump Album

Maralee Nichols’ road to motherhood! The fitness model shared stunning glimpses of her baby bump ahead of welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021. The professional basketball player was already the father of two — son Prince and daughter True — and dating on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian when he conceived a baby boy with the Texas native in March 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Love Is Blind Star Revealed She Was Engaged Before The Show

Love Is Blind is back for a second season, and it’s messier than ever. Chaos is kind of built into the DNA of the show, which films 30 single people as they pursue relationships without ever seeing their dates before getting engaged or leaving the show. With the contestants only able to focus on their conversations with their dates, rather than their looks, the Netflix reality series sets out to answer the question: Is love truly blind? But some other drama always manages to sneak its way in, especially since the contestants all date from the same pool of people, and some of them form connections with more than one person. That’s the case for Shaina Hurley on Love Is Blind Season 2, who stirs the pot quite a bit in the first few episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
munaluchi

Meet Viral Couple Who Got Engaged at Adele’s Concert: Ashleigh Mann and Quentin Brunson

By now almost everyone has seen the viral Youtube video of the couple who had a surprise engagement during the “Adele One Night Only” special (If you missed it, check out the video below!). Producer and actor, Quentin Brunson, proposed to his girlfriend of almost seven years, Ashleigh Mann, on stage, right in front of Adele and other iconic stars. Of course, Adele and everyone in the audience was in on the surprise, making it a night the couple will always remember.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela Is Engaged

Selling Sunset is the Netflix gift that keeps on giving. Out of the gate, it delivered. It may have started out as the pandemic binge watch we didn’t know we needed. However, its continued to deliver drama season after season. And not just on the small screen, but in the off-season as well. Seasons 4 […] The post Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela Is Engaged appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

HyunA and Dawn Finally Engaged After 6 Years of Relationship

Finally! HyunA and Dawn will tie the knot after six years of relationship! The idol couple shared the good news on Instagram, and fans can hear the wedding bells already. Keep reading to know the details of HyunA and Dawn's engagement. HyunA & Dawn Announce Engagement. On February 3, fans...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Katy Perry and More Celebs Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine’s Day

In the mood for love! Sometimes celebrities are so smitten that they want to show their affections for their significant other on the most romantic holiday of the year: Valentine’s Day. From Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney to Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid to Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Are K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Are Engaged? See the Ring Sparking Speculation

Watch: Which Celebrity Couples Will Get Engaged in 2022?. K-Pop stars HyunA and DAWN are making 1+1=1 more than just their EP title. On Feb. 3, both HyunA, 29, and DAWN, 27, shared a sweet up-close-and-personal clip of themselves donning matching ring sets on those fingers to their Instagram accounts. DAWN captioned his touching post of the two with the simple words, "MARRY ME," while HyunA reposted the same video with a caption of her own, writing: "Of course, it's a yes."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson's Teen Son Ryder Robinson Is Dating an Actress From an A-List Family

Romance is in the air this week as one young Hollywood couple confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram official. They aren’t entertainment industry A-listers (yet), but their parents certainly are, making this a true Hollywood rom-com. Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s son, Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann’s daughter, Iris Apatow, 19. It was Ryder who shared the news on his social media account with an adorable snapshot of him giving Iris a smooch on the cheek. She giggled in delight with her arms embracing his neck and shoulders and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Miami Herald

The Prettiest and Most Unique Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2022 So Far

They put a ring on it! Many celebrities announced in 2022 that they’ll be getting hitched and showed off engagement rings that certainly cost a fortune. From Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the cuts of their new bling prove they paid a massive check to the jewelers!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Miami Herald

Hollywood’s Broken Engagements: Stars That Didn’t Make It Down the Aisle

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. Hollywood has produced many goal-worthy romances through the years, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, but not all celebrity couples have been as lucky to make their way to the altar. John Cena...
WWE

