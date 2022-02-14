WATCH: Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA’s Megan Nick earns bronze
Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women's event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.
