WATCH: Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA’s Megan Nick earns bronze

By NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.

