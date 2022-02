Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to debut in theaters this year, bringing about the highly-anticipated sequel to the billion-dollar DC film. Outside of a few photos and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel at last year's DC FanDome, we really haven't seen a lot of what the sequel will have in store — but Friday's DC Films sizzle reel changed that. The minute-long teaser provided a brief look at The Lost Kingdom, as well as fellow films The Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash. In particular, the footage showed a scene of Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) sitting on the throne of Atlantis.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO