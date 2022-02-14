ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get Better at Dungeons and Raids in WoW Shadowlands

By Theresa Miller
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience is not a good starting point for being a good gamer and achieving great results in World of Warcraft, but it is still not the key to that. There are many other aspects to consider, from your strategic readiness to joint realization with the help of the whole team (if...

gamepressure.com

Full game - Download

This is a launcher/installer for MMORPG RuneScape It will download the game on your hardrive and let you play it. RuneScape is a high fantasy open world MMORPG. Explore an ever changing and evolving living world where new challenges, skills, and quests await. Featuring unprecedented player freedom, you choose how to play, adventure, and grow.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring's open world 'took a lot more effort' than previous Souls games

With Elden Ring just a few weeks away, it's entering that time when the fervor of the Souls faithful could perhaps be tinged with just a little bit of anxiety. Because at the same time as the prospect of Dark Souls expanding into an open world setting is tantalizing, isn't it also terrifying? Do those rolling fields conceal dungeons as intricate and distinctive as Dark Souls' Lordran or Dark Souls 3's Lothric? Can this open world still retain that sense of verticality—the kind of glorious contrasts like those between the sky-stabbing spires of Anor Londo and the bowels of Blighttown?
VIDEO GAMES
orangefizz.net

Top Hidden Secrets To Win In A Slot Online Casino

Do you know how some people win in online games? Well, strategy is the secret behind those constant winners. To win, you need to master the game and plan how to make your moves. Mostly games like idn slot require you to practice and become familiar with all the available options before playing for money. It also helps to find your comfort zone as this will enable you to control the game. After mastering the strategies, you need to sieve them and work with realistic ones while ignoring the non-effective ones. Read on to discover the amazing strategies you can apply to win at an online casino:
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Update Is Bad News for Those Still Playing

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don't have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA's recent financial call. EA didn't have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what's the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.
FIFA
nichegamer.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon gets a free update and 3 DLC packs

Yacht Club Games and VINE have announced Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon gets a free update and 3 DLC packs. While the recently launched Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon gets a free update and three new DLC packs, a release date wasn’t confirmed for any of the content. Here’s a rundown...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

WoW Shadowlands 9.2 Release Date REVEALED

Blizzard has officially revealed the WoW Shadowlands 9.2 release date! After months of tweaking its patch notes on the PTR, the Eternity's End update is now just days away, and will end the expansion on a high note with tons of new content. The patch is set to bring a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Trigger Dungeon

Some games revel in your success, pushing you onwards to greater and more satisfying accomplishments in the moment-to-moment loop. Trigger Dungeon would like you to die and suffer while you’re doing it. Immediately familiar to anyone with a history of ‘rage games’ (I Wanna Be The Guy, et al),...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

WoW is getting cross-faction play after Eternity’s End

World of Warcraft players will soon be able to play dungeons, raids, and rated PvP together regardless of whether they ally with the Alliance or the Horde. Blizzard Entertainment explains that the feature won’t be ready in time for the upcoming Eternity’s End update but will release in a subsequent 9.2.5 update – there are two decades of code to plough through, after all.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Blizzard games decline in player count despite WoW Shadowlands, D2R & more

Following the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in 2021, the company has struggled to maintain its player base despite releasing WoW Shadowlands, WoW Burning Crusade Classic, and Diablo 2 Resurrected. 2021 wasn’t quite the year that Activision Blizzard would have expected. Plunged into turmoil following a lawsuit by the state of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

World Of Warcraft Finally Adding Cross-Faction Play For Raids, Dungeons, And More

Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft will finally allow cross-faction play between the Horde and the Alliance, albeit with some notable caveats. In a development preview, it was revealed that Horde and Alliance players will soon be able to form cross-faction premade parties for dungeons, raids, and rated PvP as part of the upcoming 9.2.5. update. But Blizzard isn't loosening its faction-specific reigns more than that--at least for now--due to its insistence that the two warring factions remain a fundamental component of the popular MMO.
VIDEO GAMES
Franklin News Post

Boyfriend Dungeon

You have accepted an invitation from your cousin Jesse to stay in his apartment in Verona Beach for the summer. While there, Jesse suggests you give that whole dating thing a try, since your character has never been on one before. To meet people, Jesse suggests you give dungeon crawling a try. Apparently, some people have the ability to turn into a weapon that you can wield. He sets you up with a friend to give it a try. Before long, you are wielding all kinds of people, trying to find that perfect sword for you.
VIDEO GAMES

