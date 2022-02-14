How to Get Better at Dungeons and Raids in WoW Shadowlands

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don't have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA's recent financial call. EA didn't have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what's the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.

