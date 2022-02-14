Hornets' Cody Martin: Won't play Tuesday

Rob Fischer reports Ja Morant will start Wednesday in a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Morant will start on the second leg of a back-to-back, last playing in a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 when he logged 34 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Morant is a dominant playmaker for the Grizzlies, averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game, starting in 45 games this year. He also leads the Grizzlies rotation, posting a 33% usage rate.
