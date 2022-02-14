Hornets' Cody Martin: Won't play Tuesday

VanVleet (knee) is unavailable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. VanVleet had an MRI come back clear and was diagnosed with a bruised right knee, but he'll still sit out Toronto's final game before the All-Star break. Khem Birch is expected to start in his place, with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes set to see action at the point for the Raptors. VanVleet is still expected to partake in the All-Star festivities this weekend, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic, which indicates there isn't much concern over the injury.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO