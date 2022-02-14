ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Cody Martin: Won't play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Martin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers beat another standout team, Memphis, 123-119

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16 Trail Blazers 123, Grizzlies 119 — The Trail Blazers (25-34) enter the NBA All-Star Game break after a couple really good road wins, making it four consecutive wins since the NBA trade deadline (after six consecutive losses). Portland beat defending NBA champ Milwaukee on Monday, and then the Grizzlies (41-19). The Trail Blazers led most of the way. Memphis forged a late fourth-quarter tie, but Jusuf Nurkic really stepped up by scoring nine consecutive points, including two free throws that made it...
NBA
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Every NBA Franchises Total DPOYs By A Player On Their Team: Detroit Pistons And Utah Jazz Always Had Great Defenders

The Defensive Player of the Year Award has been given out to the best defensive player of the regular season since the 1982-1983 season. The winner is selected by a panel of 124 sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada. Each voter casts a first, second, and third-place vote. The point system features first place worth five points, second place at three points, and third place at one point. The winner with the highest point total wins.
NBA
Reuters

Seth Curry's strong debut leads Nets past Kings

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, Aldridge missed 7 games, not 8; smaller changes elsewhere. Seth Curry scored 23 points in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who ended an 11-game losing streak with a 109-85 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in New York. Curry helped Brooklyn get its first...
NBA
localmemphis.com

Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Gordon Hayward
NESN

Ja Morant Will Start Wednesday Against Trail Blazers

Rob Fischer reports Ja Morant will start Wednesday in a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Morant will start on the second leg of a back-to-back, last playing in a 125-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12 when he logged 34 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Morant is a dominant playmaker for the Grizzlies, averaging 33 minutes, 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game, starting in 45 games this year. He also leads the Grizzlies rotation, posting a 33% usage rate.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Won't play Wednesday

Jackson (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics. Jackson will miss back-to-back games after suffering the back injury during Friday's loss to the Hornets. In his absence, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Won't play Wednesday

VanVleet (knee) is unavailable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. VanVleet had an MRI come back clear and was diagnosed with a bruised right knee, but he'll still sit out Toronto's final game before the All-Star break. Khem Birch is expected to start in his place, with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes set to see action at the point for the Raptors. VanVleet is still expected to partake in the All-Star festivities this weekend, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic, which indicates there isn't much concern over the injury.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Won't play Wednesday

Hachimura (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers. Hachimura exited Monday's win over the Pistons with a right ankle sprain and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday. However, after being limited during the team's morning shootaround, he's officially been ruled out. In his absence, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill and Thomas Bryant are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Hornets
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Won't play Tuesday

Williams (calf) won't play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports. The Celtics are electing to sit their center in the first game of a back-to-back before the All-Star break, as Williams finished Sunday's win over Atlanta with apparent right calf soreness. Newly acquired Daniel Theis and Al Horford will likely see increased run versus the 76ers in the absence of Williams. Williams will presumably be deemed questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
NBA
cw39.com

Rockets’ losing streak at 5 after 135-101 loss to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (AP) – Five losses, and counting, for the Rockets as they try to figure out how to pull out at least one more win before the All-Star break. Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter, Jr. each scored 14 for the Rockets, in their 135-101 loss to the surging Jazz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Active, won't play

Martin (Achilles) is technically active for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks but will not play. The Heat are using the term "active scratch" to describe Martin's status, so it looks like he'll dress and technically be available, but he won't be a part of Erik Spoelstra's rotation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (conditioning) out Wednesday for Washington

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Gafford has been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the last 10 days. However, he has since tested out. For Wednesday's game, though, he will remain sidelined due to return to competition reconditioning. Gafford should be ready to go after the All-Star Break.
NBA
Stamford Advocate

Five Mavericks score in double figures, snap Miami's streak

MIAMI (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Miami Heat 107-99 Tuesday night. Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber each finished with 19 points and Dorian Finney Smith had 14 points for the Mavericks, who have won 17 of 23 since Jan. 1 and snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets tossed

Gobert was ejected from Monday's game against Houston after being assessed two technical fouls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finishes with 14 points (7-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes. Gobert was tossed from the contest after the officials determined he...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy