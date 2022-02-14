ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Dads Whose Kids Are Their Valentines

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gs9G_0eE8pb9w00
Channing Tatum/Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Valentine’s Day can look a little different when you’re a parent — like actually looking forward to swapping elaborate nights on the town for quiet dinners at home, for example. One perk? You have so many more Valentines to celebrate! Channing Tatum and other celebrity dads have posted about making their kids their Valentines this year, and we absolutely love this trend!

Tatum recently opened up about how he celebrates this sweet holiday with his daughter, Everly, 8, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. In an interview for his new movie, Dog, Tatum told USA TODAY that he is looking forward to “the normal Valentine’s Day stuff that dads do.”

“I definitely always get her flowers,” he said. “She loves roses and just flowers in general.” He also explained that late-night art projects are their favorite. “We do a thing called ‘Night Ninja’ where after bedtime every once in a while, I’ll sneak back into her room, ‘break her out’ of the house, go down to the barn and do art for exactly 37 minutes,” Tatum said. “And then we run back up and sneak her back into her room and go to sleep.”

His special relationship with his daughter was the inspiration for his 2021 children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, and its sequel releasing in May, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. “The books just come from my experiences with my daughter that I find fascinating,” he explained in the interview.

Last year, Tatum shared a cute photo of him and his daughter on Instagram, writing: “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

Other celebrity dads have posted about celebrating today with their kids.

David Beckham posted a throwback photo of him and wife Victoria Beckham, as well as a current photo of the couple and a photo of him and his daughter, Harper, 10, to Instagram today. The one with Harper shows her hugging his neck in a field of wildflowers, while both smile at the camera.

Beckham, who also has sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, captioned the photo: “Happy valentines to my girls [red heart emojis]. 2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine [laughing face emoji] love you @victoriabeckham.”

His cheeky caption references a story Beckham shared last month, when Harper revealed she had her first crush. In an Instagram post, Beckham revealed that she tried to comfort him after dropping the news, adding “daddy you are my only valentine.”

Singer-songwriter Matthew Koma has triple the Valentines this year! He posted a picture of his wife, Hilary Duff, and their two daughters, Banks, 3, and Mae, 10-months-old, to Instagram today. The sweet black-and-white photo shows the happy mom — who also has Luca, 9, with ex Mike Comrie — and their two daughters snuggled up on the couch together. He captioned it, “3x valentines.”

Koma also shared a throwback photo from three years ago on his Instagram Story, where he is holding a baby Banks and a card that reads: “Daddy – will you be mine?” with two pink baby feet and hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwMZg_0eE8pb9w00
Instagram/@matthewkoma Instagram/@matthewkoma

We love seeing these celebrity dads celebrating their daughters in honor of Valentine’s Day 2022. It’s a holiday to honor all kinds of love, and parent-child love is one of the most special. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday. She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!” View this...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Channing Tatum Threw Himself Into 'Whatever' Daughter Everly Wanted After His Jenna Dewan Split

For any divorced couple, diving into the world of single parenthood is scary, it’s uncharted territory after raising a family together. Channing Tatum found himself in that exact position when he split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in October 2018 — he had to figure out a way to relate to their daughter, Everly. Tatum knew that he could entertain his daughter because he “liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but his biggest concern was worrying if he “was going to be able to meet her on her level.” He told Jonah Hill in his VMan interview, “I was...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Mike Comrie
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
David Beckham
Person
Channing Tatum
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, & Swedish Singer Lykke Li, 35, Are ‘Secretly Dating’ — Report

Is Brad Pitt secretly dating Swedish songstress Lykke Li? That’s the word on the street, but here’s what we know so far. Are Brad Pitt and Lykke Li dating? That’s the rumor that began to swirl Wednesday evening as reports from The Sun shared that the A-list actor and Swedish singer’s close proximity in L.A. has helped their union stay under the radar. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Brad and Lykke’s reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon Shares Picture of Late Son Zen With Siblings: 'Forever Our Angel'

Nick Cannon is still mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Wild 'N Out host took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of Zen, taken prior to his death, with his siblings. “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹👼🏾.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Valentines#Happy Valentines Day#Fatherhood
Page Six

Heather Dubrow’s daughter Kat comes out as a lesbian

Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian to her family at the beginning of the pandemic, a year after Heather’s eldest daughter Max came out as bisexual. “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,'” Heather, 53, recently...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Gavin Rossdale Shares Rare Photo of All 4 Kids on Daughter Daisy Lowe's Birthday

Watch: Gwen Stefani's Sons Are Grown in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton. Don't let the days go by too quickly because Gavin Rossdale's children are growing up so fast!. On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Bush singer shared sweet family photos showing himself celebrating his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday alongside sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 (with ex-wife Gwen Stefani).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Celebrate Valentine’s Day Early With Champagne and Chocolates

It’s the season of love! Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, rang in Valentine’s Day early this year with a simple celebration. “Hello darlings, Happy Valentine’s [Day],” the “My All” singer, 52, said in a video that she shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 5, to promote the Snapchat challenge of her song “Always Be My Baby.”
MUSIC
E! News

Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pic Gets RACY Comment From Scott Disick. The Lord might have found his new Lady. Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner outing with model Hana Cross on Thursday, Jan. 20. The pair returned to Nobu in Malibu for yet another night out together, two months after they were seen enjoying the restaurant's seafood fare.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy