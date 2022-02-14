ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comment: Chelsea Need to Use Club World Cup Triumph as Motivation to Kick on in Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea completed the set on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi thanks to Kai Havertz's 117th minute penalty to seal a 2-1 win over Palmeiras to clinch Club World Cup glory.

After joining up with the squad on Friday following Covid-19 isolation, Thomas Tuchel guided the club to another trophy which saw the Blues win every single trophy possible.

The defeat to Corinthians back in 2012 was put right as Romelu Lukaku's header and Havertz's spot kick inflicted final defeat on the Brazilian side at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cjY0_0eE8pPW600
IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea overcame Al Hilal in the semi-finals, Lukaku being the difference with a finish from close range. They weren't at their best in both games but they got the job done in the Middle East, a story which hasn't been similar to the form since December.

Other than the three wins over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Carabao Cup in January, Chelsea's form slipped. It was impacted by injuries as Tuchel's side drew to Brighton twice, Liverpool before losing to Manchester City at the Eithad.

FA Cup wins against Chesterfield and Plymouth Argyle came last month, but the win over Plymouth wasn't plain sailing following the winter break.

A two-week break should've refreshed the Blues, but it was far from that, and there was only minor improvement out in Abu Dhabi, although they completed the most important part of the mission which was to win the Club World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEaNg_0eE8pPW600
IMAGO / Action Plus

But as they head back to domestic duty this weekend on Saturday when they travel across the capital to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Chelsea now need to use the winning experience to kick on to build up wins in the league to ensure they don't find themselves in a battle for the top four.

Chelsea are seven points clear of Manchester United in fifth place, and with a favourable run of games coming up in the weeks ahead, now is the perfect opportunity for Tuchel's World Champions to find their form.

Crystal Palace, Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City all await the Blues in their next four league outings. For Chelsea, that should be 12 points claimed.

Tuchel will be welcomed by the big boost of Reece James who is expected to return in the next couple of weeks following a hamstring tear. Mason Mount is set to miss some action following an ankle injury in the Club World Cup final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjWg4_0eE8pPW600
IMAGO / Action Plus

But Chelsea getting over the line in Abu Dhabi will give them confidence, that they can find the important goals to guide them to victories.

That now needs to be taken into the Premier League as they currently sit seven points behind Liverpool in second.

Chelsea have proven they can win one-off games for important honours. It's time for the victories, and performances, to come in a consistent manner in the league, as well as the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League - all competitions that the Blues are still competing in during the second half of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
911
Followers
6K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

