Alex Sonty wrote the against case for Alex Bregman that you can find here. Now I want to be clear that I’m not directly disputing everything Sonty said and making the case that Bregman is definitely going to hit another 40+ HR. I do, however, think he is more than a 25 HR hitter and someone worth targeting this year at a discounted price after his underwhelming 2020-21. One major point of contention that Sonty and others bring up is that Bregman’s 2019 was a luck-fueled home run barrage based on the otherwise mediocre underlying power metrics.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO