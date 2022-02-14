Retired cop stands trial for allegedly killing man in 2014 in movie theater

Curtis Reeves is accused of fatally shooting Chad Oulson during a showing of "Lone Survivor." Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

A retired police captain went on trial for murder in Florida on Monday, eight years after he fatally shot a man who threw a bag of popcorn at him in a movie theater during a heated dispute over text messages.

Curtis Reeves, now 79, killed 43-year-old Chad Oulson in Wesley Chapel just outside Tampa during a showing of Mark Wahlberg’s “Lone Survivor” in 2014.

The tossed bag of popcorn was key as the trial got under way, with jurors set to have to weigh if Reeves felt threatened enough by Oulson to justify shooting him.

“What the evidence will show you is that Chad Oulson was shot and killed over tossing popcorn,” Assistant State Attorney Scott Rosenwasser told the panel in his opening statement.

“That’s no reason to kill another person.”

But Reeves’ lawyers argued that he was acting in self-defense because the then-71-year-old feared Oulson would punch or assault him.

Defense lawyer Dino Michaels said Reeves understood risk and sensed danger from his 27 years with the Tampa Police Department.

Curtis Reeves (left) became irate when Chad Oulson was texting during the movie’s previews.

“This isn’t about popcorn,” Michaels told jurors. “You’re going to see there was an attack before the popcorn was thrown.”

The shooting happened when Reeves and Oulson – along with their wives – separately went to see Wahlberg’s movie Jan. 13, 2014.

Prosecutors claim that Reeves had become irate when Oulson, who was sitting in the row front, was texting during the movie’s previews – in part to check on his daughter at daycare.

Reeves left the theater to complain about Oulson, but the argument only escalated when he returned.

Curtis Reeves pulled out his handgun and shot Chad Oulson, with the bullet also hitting Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand.

“Chad Oulson was annoyed when Curtis Reeves tells him to put his phone away. He stays annoyed,” the defense lawyer told the jury.

Oulson then threw the bag of popcorn, and Reeves pulled out his .380-caliber handgun and shot him in the chest.

The bullet also struck Oulson’s wife, Nicole, in the hand as she tried to hold her husband back, jurors heard.

The prosecutor said the evidence will prove Reeves was enraged by Oulson’s cellphone use and just couldn’t let it go.

“He appeared to be agitated and angry,” Rosenwasser said. “This was an intentional and purposeful shooting.”

Curtis Reeves claims he was justified in the shooting under Florida’s “stand your ground” law because he feared for his life.

Reeves is facing life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The trial is excepted to last three weeks and is being heard by a jury of four men and two women, with four alternates.

His case has been delayed for several years after Reeves argued that he was justified under the state’s “stand your ground” law because he feared for his life. COVID-19 only added to the delays.

Reeves, who retired from the police force in 1993, has remained under house arrest throughout the lengthy delays and appeals in his case.

With Post wires