A 49-year-old man was arrested in Red Bank, Queens County, New Brunswick Tuesday after the New Brunswick RCMP seized multiple loaded firearms as well as a prohibited weapon. The Chipman RCMP responded to a residence on Parker Road around 1 a.m. on February 8 after receiving reports of shots fired. Police saw a man holding what appeared to be a rifle inside the residence. When he came out, he was arrested without incident.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO