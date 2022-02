HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii man and his alleged accomplices have been arrested in California in connection with an advanced payment investment fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors said 40-year-old Richard Patterson used the name ‘Xavier Carter’ as an alias. He allegedly scammed people into thinking they were investing their money. Instead, Patterson — alongside former Hawaii residents and suspects Dashawn Hill, 46, and Judy Ramos, 52 — used the money to pay for personal items like credit card bills, rent and other entertainment expenses.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO