Gov. Asa Hutchinson challenges Arkansas to grow in autonomous driving, law enforcement spending in final State of the State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his final State of the State address Monday as the General Assembly met to kick off its fiscal session.

Hutchinson said it was “the highest privilege of my public career” to serve as governor of Arkansas and that he was grateful for the “partnership” he had with the General Assembly, even though there had been disagreements between himself and lawmakers.

The governor said he had entered office with a focus on improving the quality of life for state residents by making education better, increasing manufacturing and preserving the state’s outdoor and agricultural heritage. He said that as he prepares for his final year of service, the state has a record low level of unemployment and a record-high number of Arkansans in the workforce.

Hutchinson also spoke of the support the state has shown to military installations in Arkansas and how the state responded to the pandemic.

The governor then moved to looking ahead to what he wants to do next for the state, including an effort to grow autonomous vehicle usage in Arkansas. Comparing this shift to the Interstate Highway System rolled out by Pres. Dwight Eisenhower, Hutchinson said the Natural State was a natural fit for this advancement with its transportation history driven by companies like J.B. Hunt and Maverick Transportation.

Next, the governor moved to funding for law enforcement, pushing lawmakers to support plans including one-time $5,000 payments to every certified county and city law enforcement officer in the state. He also discussed directing more money to buy body cameras and bulletproof vests, as well as helping boosts salaries for officers around the state to make agencies more competitive in hiring.

Hutchinson faced some backlash from protestors after bringing up plans for expansion in the state’s prison system.

Some in the gallery loudly booed the governor as he mentioned his recommendation for a new 498-inmate facility, but Hutchinson contended that the new development was necessary to address backlogs seen in county jails.

Wrapping his speech, the governor said that he feels that Arkansas is “blessed,” adding that even as the state and country face division, he has “never been more hopeful and optimistic about the future of our state.”

