A few years ago, I was interviewing the French novelist Laurent Binet and asked him what the most powerful motivational force in his creative process was. “A fear of humiliation,” he told me. Writing is a profoundly exposing act, a public baring of the soul, and this is why so many authors hide behind irony or flippancy, unwilling to commit fully to the deepest demands of their art. I thought about Binet, who described an almost paralysing anxiety that people would laugh at his writing, when reading Alex Hyde’s debut novel. This is a book that walks along the dangerous edge between seriousness and portentousness, between high art and parody. That it largely works is down to the very earnestness with which Hyde pursues her artistic ends, the sense of a writer entirely committed to her project.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO