The Texas Longhorns defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 73-48, in a Big 12 women’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. The Longhorns (18-6, 8-5 in Big 12) wrapped up a nine-game stretch in which they played seven ranked teams in Big 12 action, going 4-3 in those games. The Longhorns swept the Cyclones for the season series and have now won five straight against ISU. Rori Harmon led Texas with 20 points, nine assists and six steals. Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO