Facebook parent Meta has once again threatened to leave the European market if it cannot secure an ongoing deal to exempt it from some aspects of the EU's GDPR regulations. Meta made the claims in its annual letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlining the ongoing dispute between the company and various European regulators over the transfer of user data to and from Europe. (Meta is, of course, based in the US.)

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO