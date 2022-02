With the NHL trade deadline just over one month away, the contending teams will be looking for ways to improve their club and targeting some of the bottom-feeding clubs. The Nashville Predators currently sit in third place in the Central Division, just one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues and eight points in front of the Dallas Stars. While not in a comfortable spot just yet, the Predators have been enjoying a mostly-positive season, one that wasn’t expected but is surely appreciated thus far. They could be potential buyers at the deadline but how much they’ll be willing to spend is still up for debate.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO