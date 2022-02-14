ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Flores Update: Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Under Investigation For Tanking Claims, Coach Adding Texans To Lawsuit

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a rather turbulent couple of weeks for the NFL, with Brian Flores’ lawsuit being the biggest issue to arise. The case had some developments over Super Bowl weekend, too.

First, Flores is adding the Houston Texans to his lawsuit, claiming he was not hired by the Texans due to retaliation for the filing of his lawsuit, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio . Flores had been considered a finalist for the Texans’ head coaching job, but the team opted to sign Lovie Smith as the next head coach. Smith, who had been on David Culley’s staff last year as defensive coordinator and associate head coach, had not been considered a finalist for the job until after Flores’ lawsuit had been filed.

The finalists for the Texans’ head coach job had reportedly been Flores, Josh McCown, and Jonathan Gannon.

Regarding the initial filing of the lawsuit, the NFL will reportedly investigate the claims made by Flores regarding Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly offering the coach $100,000 for every loss in 2019, in an effort to secure a better draft pick.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that “investigators plan to speak with all relevant parties — including Flores — as soon as possible.” And if Flores’ claims are found to have been true, then “the discipline could be severe, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, per sources.”

Rapoport reported that fellow owners could vote out Ross, requiring a three-fourths vote to do so.

Ross denied the allegations made by Flores. Now, the NFL will seek to determine if Flores’ claims can be proven.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
